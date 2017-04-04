Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US factory orders up…

US factory orders up 1 percent in February

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 10:45 am 1 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories rose in February amid a surge in demand for commercial aircraft, but a key category that tracks business investment spending slipped for the first time in five months.

Factory orders increased 1 percent in February after a 1.5 percent gain in January, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Much of the strength stems from a second straight month of booming demand for commercial aircraft. But a key category that serves as a proxy for business investment slipped 0.1 percent. It was the first decline since investment orders fell by 1.5 percent in September.

American manufacturers are slowly recovering from a weak patch caused by falling demand for American exports, reflecting weak economies overseas and the strength of the dollar which makes U.S. products cost more in foreign markets.

Orders for durable goods, items such as autos and airplanes designed to last at least three years, rose 1.8 percent in February after a 2.4 percent gain in January. Demand for nondurable goods, items ranging from food to paper and chemicals, edged up a slight 0.2 percent following a 0.6 percent January increase.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The strength in durable goods was led by a 47.5 percent increase in orders for commercial aircraft, a gain that followed an even bigger 83.2 percent rise in January in this volatile sector. Demand for military aircraft fell 12.8 percent after a big gain in January.

Demand was also up for primary metals such as steel, computers, construction machinery and oilfield drilling equipment.

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management reported that American factories expanded for a seventh straight month in March but at a slightly slower pace than February.

American factories have bounced back after being hurt in early 2016 and late 2015 by the weakness in exports and also cutbacks in the energy industry, a decline that reflected falling oil prices.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US factory orders up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.