Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US homebuilder sentiment slips,…

US homebuilder sentiment slips, but overall outlook positive

By ALEX VEIGA
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 10:00 am < a min read
Share

U.S. homebuilders are feeling slightly less optimistic about their sales prospects, even as their overall outlook remains favorable.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Monday slipped to 68 this month. That’s down three points from 71 in March, when it jumped to the highest level since June 2005.

Readings above 50 indicate more builders view sales conditions as good rather than poor. The index has been above 60 since September.

The April reading fell short of analyst predictions. They expected the index to dip to 70, according to FactSet.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Readings gauging builders’ view of sales now and over the next six months also edged lower, as did a measure of traffic by prospective buyers.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » US homebuilder sentiment slips,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors scrub foam off flight deck

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.