Viking Range to pay $4.6M fine over self-starting ovens

By JEFF AMY
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 7:02 pm < a min read
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi appliance maker is paying a $4.6 million federal fine for not reporting that ovens in freestanding gas ranges could turn on by themselves, with customers then sometimes unable to turn them off.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the fine Thursday against Viking Range, saying the company had 170 reports of problems with 15 models it sold between 2007 and 2014 before it notified the commission.

The Greenwood, Mississippi, manufacturer was bought in 2012 by Middleby Corp. of Elgin, Illinois.

Viking sold more than 60,000 ranges in the United States and Canada with the defect, issuing a recall in May 2015. Under the settlement, the company doesn’t admit violating any federal rules.

Viking President Kevin Brown tells The Greenwood Commonwealth (http://bit.ly/2pBH4Jl) that product quality is higher than ever.

