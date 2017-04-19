Sports Listen

Washington airports’ contract workers to get a pay raise

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 4:03 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many workers at Washington’s airports will be getting a pay raise next year.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to require companies doing business at Reagan National and Dulles International airports to pay a base hourly wage of $11.55 starting in January. The minimum increases to $12.15 in 2019 and $12.75 in 2020.

About 4,500 workers including wheelchair attendants, baggage handlers and toll booth operators are expected to benefit. Some now earn only $7.25 an hour, the minimum wage in Virginia.

The airports authority estimates about 14 percent of airport workers will be affected by the pay hike.

The contract workers aren’t unionized, but two unions had been negotiating on their behalf. Workers have staged various protests over the last year to publicize their campaign.

