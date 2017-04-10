Sports Listen

Wells Fargo Board faults aggressive culture in sales scandal

By KEN SWEET
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 7:55 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo’s board of directors has blamed the bank’s most senior management for creating an “aggressive sales culture” at Wells that eventually led to the bank’s scandal over millions of unauthorized accounts.

The report released Monday morning also called for millions of dollars in compensation to be clawed back from former CEO John Stumpf and community bank executive Carrie Tolstedt.

The report has been in the works since September, when Wells acknowledged that its employees opened up to 2 million checking and credit card accounts without customers’ authorization. Trying to meet unrealistic sales goals, Wells employees even created phony email addresses to sign customers up for online banking.

Wells Fargo has already paid $185 million in fines to federal and local authorities and settled a $110 million class-action lawsuit.

