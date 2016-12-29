Top commentaries of 2016 address retirement, workforce concerns

Federal News Radio’s mission is to cover the federal bureaucracy in a non-political, non-partisan manner, focusing on the issues that concern government managers and the federal workforce in general. We do that primarily through our radio interviews and the work of our reporters.

Another part of our mission is to provide a platform for experts in the federal community to raise questions and address topics of interest to our audience through written commentary.

The following are the 10 commentaries that our readers found the most engaging in 2016.