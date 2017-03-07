Army Corps of Engineers chief gung-ho for opportunities, collaboration

Listen to Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Terry Wing | http://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/030317_Semonite_Army_Corps_of_Engineers_mix_for_web.mp3

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite is a can-do sort of guy. When Semonite was commissioned into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) out of West Point, he began a career tackling engineering projects that would span nearly 40 years. Semonite’s education and experience in military operations, logistics, construction and design helped him rise to the job he assumed in May 2016 — Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Semonite oversees the work of 32,000 civilian employees and 700 military personnel, who together provide project management, construction support and engineering expertise in more than 130 countries around the world. If you were to understand Semonite’s job, you would think he shoulders the weight of the world. But the way he sees it, the mission is the job.

“Our mission in the Corps of Engineers is to take care of national security, to energize the economy, and to be able to reduce disaster risk,” said Semonite in an interview on the Federal Drive with Tom Temin, his first since taking on his new duties eight months ago.

“With environmental sustainability as a guiding principle,” Semonite continued, “our disciplined Corps team is working diligently to strengthen our Nation’s security by building and maintaining America’s infrastructure and providing military facilities where our service members train, work and live. We are also researching and developing technology for our war fighters while protecting America’s interests abroad by using our engineering expertise to promote stability and improve quality of life.”

While all that sounds like high-minded stuff, the work Semonite and his Corps does is pretty much down and dirty.

• “We are energizing the economy by dredging America’s waterways to support the movement of critical commodities and providing recreation opportunities at our campgrounds, lakes and marinas.”

• “By devising hurricane and storm damage reduction infrastructure, we are reducing risks from disasters.”

• “Our men and women are protecting and restoring the nation’s environment including critical efforts in the Everglades, the Louisiana coast, and along many of our Nation’s major waterways. ”

• “ The Corps is cleaning sites contaminated with hazardous, toxic or radioactive waste and material in an effort to sustain the environment.”

ASACE History

Following the American Revolution, engineers have served all subsequent American wars. Its first job as a bona fide branch of government came in 1802 when the Corps was charged with founding and operating the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Through the years, the Corps has built coastal fortifications, surveyed roads and canals, eliminated navigational hazards, built lighthouses and piers for harbors, explored and mapped the Western frontier, and constructed buildings and monuments in the nation’s capital.

In the 20th century, the Corps led the federal response to flood control, and became a leading provider of hydroelectric energy and recreation. During the 1940s, the Corps built facilities at home and abroad to support the war effort. During the Cold War, it built facilities for NASA and the U.S. Postal Service, and managed construction programs for America’s allies.

When America’s focus turned to environmentalism in the late 1960s, the Corps became a leading environmental preservation and restoration agency. It now carries out natural and cultural resource management programs at its water resources projects and regulates activities in the nation’s wetlands.

“Looking Deep”

Because the Army Corps of Engineers takes on some big jobs, Semonite said one of the biggest challenges for Corps engineers is to “look deep.”

“[We ask] what do we need to do 20 or 30 years out to make sure we are setting up America for success, both in our waterways and in our environment. The USACE has to be able to take care of the facilities already built, and continue to try to update those,” he said.

“Every day we have to make sure we have an integrated approach, taking a look at every single part of our whole portfolio in a systemic way.” So Semonite’s job has become about seeing the big picture, while handling the smallest details. It’s about just the economy or the environment, it’s about seeing how all those things come together.

Practically speaking, that means taking care of inland waterways, taking care of harbor deepenings, but to do so in concert with environmental concerns. “We do a lot of environmental restoration — things like taking care of the Everglades, the wetlands and the waterways,” Semonite noted.

Collaboration is key

So as many industries have found, progress is mitigated by its environmental cost. “It’s a balance,” Semonite said.

“We have to be collaborative, we have to partner with other agencies. There’s no part of the Corps of Engineers civil works program that stands alone by itself. We’ve got to talk to everybody to understand the need and the ramifications they present. We’ve gotta be thinking about risk and adapting to it.”

Take, for example, the choices the Corps and its customers must make in building a reservoir. One of the reasons for running a reservoir is flood control. To do that, you’d like to keep the reservoir relatively low. But you know there also must be consideration for those who depend on the reservoir for water supply. Some reservoirs might also have a recreational component, some a hydro-power component. To serve all those purposes, through talking with all the stakeholders, Semonite said the Corps strives to be adaptive.

“If everybody does what they agree to do, then most of the time that’s a balanced system,” said Semonite. “The challenge is Mother Nature gets a vote.”

The Corps is responsible for about 700 large dams across the United States, all approved by Congress for specific purposes. Then there are state dams and local dams, which the Corps is not responsible for. That is, until disaster threatens.

The Oroville Dam in northern California is a state-owned dam. At 770 feet high, it is the tallest dam in the U.S. and provides water supplies, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. Behind the dam sits the second largest man-made lake in California. When the main and emergency spillways failed in February of this year, nearly 200,000 people near the dam were evacuated for fear of flooding.

Because of its world-class experts, and because of its large stock of supplies, USACE was called in to help. The Corps used helicopters to bring in large white sand bags to shore up the emergency spillway and to prevent erosion. From its collaboration with the State of California on Oroville, the Corps was able to lean the cause of such accidents and take notes on how the problem could relate to its own dams.

“We have a very robust inspection program, and assess our dams every year and assign them a risk value. And when we get money to keep those dams up and running, we go with the worst first and continue to buy that risk down,” said Semonite.

The other job

If you think Semonite’s plate is full being Commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, you’d be right. But he also serves as the Army’s Chief of Engineers. The distinction between the two job is that second title makes him the senior engineer in the Department of Defense. He is responsible for the readiness of 90,000 engineers all around the world. That means being able to maneuver into the enemy if tasked to do so. It means being able to construct defensive battlements, create bridges, and base camps.

“One of the nice things about having this duel role is that I’m able to take some of the expertise of the Corps of Engineers and support the 90,000 soldiers of the engineers regiment. And that’s the job I’m proudest of, being able to champion those 90,000 soldiers every day,” said Semonite.

Looking ahead, Semonite said he is always looking for that next big job.

“It all depends upon the opportunities. There are always going to be challenges, but it all depends on us getting the right opportunities and doing what’s needed to get them done.”

Semonite was down in Panama for a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony on a project to double the capacity of the Panama Canal by adding a new lane of traffic and increasing the width and depth of the lanes and locks for larger ships to pass. It gave Semonite a glimpse of some of the work that will certainly come the Corps’ way.

“Many of our harbors just aren’t deep enough for some of these ships that are coming through. So for the last four or five years, we’ve had a pretty robust plan, approved by Congress, to go in and deepen some selected harbors.”

For example, the New York harbor had to be deepened by about five feet. “When you deepen a harbor, you sometimes come across some materials that are hard to put in the right place. So we use the dredging to build a wetland, cap an old landfill somewhere, and put in a nature area. So that’s where I think the real benefit of the corps is, Taking two problems and using them to solve each other.”