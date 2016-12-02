Sports Listen

2 Houston rappers charged with drug felonies

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 11:11 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston rappers face felony drug-related charges.

Court documents show Paul Michael Slayton, known as Paul Wall, was arrested Friday in Houston along with fellow rapper Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash, and eight other people.

The two were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Authorities allege Slayton and Bryant had tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effect.

Court records didn’t list attorneys for either Slayton or Bryant, who each are free on bonds of $20,000.

Entertainment News
