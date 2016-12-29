Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Lights out at Vegas’ Rio casino forces 900-room evacuation
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Barbara Tarbuck of 'General…

Barbara Tarbuck of ‘General Hospital’ dies at 74

By LYNN ELBER December 29, 2016 8:04 pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The daughter of longtime “General Hospital” actress Barbara Tarbuck says she has died. Tarbuck was 74.

Tarbuck’s daughter, Jennifer Lane Connolly, said that she died Monday at her Los Angeles home. Tarbuck suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disorder, a rare, degenerative brain disease, her daughter said Thursday.

Tarbuck played Jane Jacks on “General Hospital,” one of the actresses’ many TV roles that also included Mother Superior Claudia on “American Horror Story: Asylum.”

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Tarbuck was especially proud of her regional and New York theater work, her daughter said, including a role in the original 1980s Broadway production of Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Barbara Tarbuck of 'General…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Lights out at Vegas’ Rio casino forces 900-room evacuation