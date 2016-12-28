Sports Listen

Canadian actor Gordie Tapp, a regular on “Hee Haw” has died

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 5:13 pm
BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s public TV broadcaster has announced the death of entertainer Gordie Tapp, who exercised his comedic chops as a regular on the popular American television variety series “Hee Haw.”

Canadian Broadcast Corp. says Tapp died Dec. 18 from complications of pneumonia at age 94.

Born in London, Ontario, Tapp kicked off his career as a founding member of “Main Street Jamboree,” a radio and TV show broadcast from Hamilton, Ontario, during the 1950s. He went on to host the CBC music-variety program “Country Hoedown” from 1956 to 1965.

Tapp eventually took his act to Nashville to appear on “Hee Haw” as the goofy Cousin Clem.

The Canadian government honored him with its highest award, a member of the Order of Canada.

Tapp is survived by his wife and three children.

