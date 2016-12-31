Sports Listen

China state broadcaster rebrands international outlets

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 12:37 am
BEIJING (AP) — State broadcaster Central China Television has rebranded its international networks and digital presence under the name China Global Television Network as part of a push to consolidate its worldwide reach.

CCTV on Friday unveiled several new mobile apps under the CGTN brand, and visitors to CCTV’s non-Chinese language websites are directed to a new http://www.cgtn.com site. The broadcaster says it made the move to “integrate resources and to adapt to the trend of media convergence,” with foreign language channels, video content and digital media falling under the new group.

China’s government has spent vast sums in recent years to enhance its media influence worldwide, with CCTV as one of its spearheads. The broadcaster has channels in English, Arabic, French, Spanish and Russian and production centers in Washington and Nairobi.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
