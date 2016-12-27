Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Comedian Ricky Harris from “Everybody Hates Chris” dies
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Former 'Survivor' contestant gets…

Former ‘Survivor’ contestant gets prison for child porn

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 10:10 am
Share

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A former contestant of the CBS TV show “Survivor” has been sentenced to at least a year in prison for possessing child pornography.

Michael Skupin appeared Tuesday in Oakland County court in suburban Detroit. He asked for mercy from the judge and said he’s “deeply sorry.”

In a separate case, he was placed on probation and ordered to pay $31,800 to victims of a financial scheme. During that investigation, authorities found child porn on Skupin’s laptop. He was convicted in November.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Skupin will be eligible for parole after a year. His maximum prison sentence is four years.

Advertisement

In 2001, Skupin had to be evacuated from the “Survivor II: The Australian Outback” after falling into a campfire, but he returned for “Survivor: Philippines” in 2012.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Former 'Survivor' contestant gets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Comedian Ricky Harris from “Everybody Hates Chris” dies