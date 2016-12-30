Last Christmas: Coldplay’s Chris Martin sings George Michael

LONDON (AP) — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter.
A video posted on Facebook by the Crisis homeless shelter shows Martin strumming “Last Christmas” on guitar and singing with one of the shelter’s residents. The 1984 song was a hit for Michael’s former band Wham! and has become a holiday classic.
Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was 53.
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
The homeless have been on Martin’s mind this holiday season. Last week, he performed in New York at a benefit for a homeless shelter there.