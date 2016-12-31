Sports Listen

Muscle Shoals Sound Studio named top Alabama attraction

By JAY REEVES December 31, 2016 9:30 am
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A fabled music studio where acts including the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan recorded hits is already being named Alabama’s No. 1 tourist stop of 2017, even though it’s still undergoing renovation.

The Alabama Tourism Department has selected Muscle Shoals Sound Studio as the state’s top attraction of the New Year.

The studio is reopening for daytime tours and nighttime recording in January following an extensive renovation project.

The small, masonry-and-stone building in the northwest Alabama town of Sheffield was once a sought-after recording location for some of the world’s best-known musical acts but fell into disrepair years ago.

Inspired by the 2013 documentary “Muscle Shoals,” officials from Beats Electronics provided nearly $1 million to renovate the studio. The tourism agency expects it to become a major draw for visitors.

Entertainment News Lifestyle News
