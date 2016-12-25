Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Publicist: Singer George Michael has died at age 53
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Publicist: British singer George…

Publicist: British singer George Michael dead at age 53

By GREGORY KATZ December 25, 2016 6:38 pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53.

Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” ”Young Guns (Go For It)” and “Freedom.”

As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Michael, with startling good looks and an easy stage manner, formed the boy band WHAM! with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley in the early 1980’s. Helped by MTV, the cheerful duo easily crossed the Atlantic to become popular in the United States.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Publicist: British singer George…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Publicist: Singer George Michael has died at age 53