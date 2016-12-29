Sports Listen

S. Korean investigators look into alleged artist blacklist

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 12:18 am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean investigators have summoned the country’s ambassador to France as an inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye spread to allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs.

The special prosecution team on Thursday was planning to question Mo Chul-min over a supposed blacklist of some 9,000 artists who were deemed unfriendly to Park’s administration and allegedly denied government support. Mo served as Park’s senior secretary for education and culture in 2013 and 2014.

South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament on Dec. 9 voted to impeach Park over a corruption scandal. Park’s political turmoil came after years of frustration over a heavy-handed leadership style critics blamed for setbacks in freedom of speech.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News
