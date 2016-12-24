Sweden’s German-born queen hospitalized for dizziness

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s popular German-born Queen Silvia has been hospitalized on her 73rd birthday because of dizziness.

The Swedish royal household says Silvia was kept overnight for observation and “is doing well.”

In a statement, the palace said Saturday she was admitted to Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute hospital late Friday “after feeling dizzy.” It added the mother of Crown Princess Victoria — heir to the throne — Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine, had been struggling with a cold “for some time.”

Born Silvia Renate Sommerlath in Heidelberg, Germany, she met Crown Prince Carl Gustaf — who later became King Carl XVI Gustaf — at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. The pair wed in 1976.