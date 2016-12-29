Sports Listen

Sweet spot: Morgan, Rudd own upstate New York candy shop

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 12:35 pm
RHINEBECK, N.Y. (AP) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character in “The Walking Dead” wields a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, has a sweet side.

Samuel’s Sweet Shop in the Hudson Valley village of Rhinebeck is co-owned by Morgan, actor Paul Rudd, their wives, and a third couple.

The couples bought the store in December 2014, months after longtime owner, Ira Gutner, died of a heart attack.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports (http://pojonews.co/2iIYikx ) the actors were devoted customers of the store and didn’t want it to go out of business. They live in Rhinebeck about 85 miles north of New York City.

Morgan has been plugging the store during TV talk show appearances, and wore a Samuel’s hat on an episode of “Talking Dead” that airs after the AMC show.

Topics:
Entertainment News
