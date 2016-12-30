Sports Listen

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 7:51 am
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Guns N’ Roses; $5,258,305; $104.11.

2. Adele; $3,649,630; $109.07.

3. Justin Bieber; $2,376,511; $81.71.

4. Drake; $2,328,301; $112.64.

5. Kanye West; $1,836,417; $87.63.

6. Luke Bryan; $1,822,045; $70.03.

7. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,682,643; $82.10.

8. Marc Anthony; $1,670,772; $131.93.

9. Black Sabbath; $1,279,314; $66.52.

10. Maroon 5; $1,261,453; $93.98.

11. Jason Aldean; $1,072,244; $51.31.

12. Andre Rieu; $996,479; $105.69.

13. The Cure; $925,867; $62.24.

14. “Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour” / Puff Daddy; $920,868; $83.91.

15. Stevie Nicks; $840,751; $96.00.

16. Sia; $821,290; $78.98.

17. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $816,436; $60.22.

18. Dixie Chicks; $796,811; $71.71.

19. Nickelback; $773,372; $87.22.

20. Carrie Underwood; $703,262; $70.68.

