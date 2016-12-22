Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks sink further as retailers lead US indexes lower

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are lower today as retailers slide. Bed Bath & Beyond is down after posting weak sales, while e-commerce company Alibaba is down after regulators again sanctioned the company for sales of counterfeit goods.

Without a lot of major news before the holidays, investors are scrutinizing company earnings. Software company Red Hat is falling after reporting weak results.

At 12:53 p.m. Eastern Time, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 30 points, to 19,913.

The S&P 500 index lost 6 points, to 2,259.

And the Nasdaq composite dipped 29 points, to 5,442.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Applications for US jobless aid jump to still low 275,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, but the number of applications remains at a low level. That suggests that companies are still hiring.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for unemployment aid rose 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 275,000. That is the most since June. Still, any figure below 300,000 points to a healthy job market.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs, and have been below 300,000 for 94 straight weeks. That’s the longest streak since 1970. And last month, the unemployment rate fell to a nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

Layoffs typically rise in winter when construction sites close and hotels and restaurants at tourist sites cut back on their staffing. The government seasonally adjusts for those trends but does not always do so perfectly.

MORTGAGE RATES

Long-term US mortgage rates hit highest levels since 2014

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term US mortgage rates climbed again this week, hitting the highest levels since early 2014.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans jumped to an average 4.30 percent from 4.16 percent last week and the highest since April 2014. The average for a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.52 percent from 3.37 percent last week and highest since January 2014.

Rates have surged since the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump. Investors have bid rates higher because they believe the president-elect’s plans for tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending will drive economic growth and inflation.

And last week, the Federal Reserve, citing improvement in the U.S. economy, raised short-term U.S. interest rates for only the second time in a decade.

CONSUMER SPENDING

Consumer spending growth weakened in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers slowed the growth in their spending in November and income growth was flat, two worrisome signs at the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Commerce Department says consumer spending grew 0.2 percent in November, the weakest showing since a 0.1 percent rise in August. Spending had posted healthy gains of 0.7 percent in September and 0.4 percent in October.

Incomes were unchanged in November after gains of 0.5 percent in October and 0.4 percent in September.

Consumers are expected to restrain their spending in the fourth quarter, which will contribute to a slowdown in overall growth. So far, spending in the holiday shopping season has not been as strong as last year. That has prompted some stores to offer better deals and incentives such as free shipping.

ECONOMY-GDP

US economy grew at strong 3.5 pct. annual rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, the fastest pace in two years and more than the government had previously estimated. But the growth spurt isn’t expected to last.

The Commerce Department says the gain in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, came from added strength in consumer spending, business investment and the government sector. The government had previously estimated last quarter’s annual growth rate at 3.2 percent.

The third quarter increase was a sharp acceleration from tepid annual growth of 0.8 percent in the first quarter and 1.4 percent in the second. Growth is expected to slow to roughly a 1.5 percent rate in the current quarter, reflecting in part less consumer spending and business stockpiling.

DURABLE GOODS

US business investment rose in November for 2nd month

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses stepped up their spending on industrial machinery, steel, and other big-ticket items last month, a sign that one of the economy’s weak spots may be improving.

The Commerce Department says a measure that tracks business investment rose 0.9 percent in November, after a slight 0.2 percent rise the previous month. Yet those gains follow a 1.5 percent drop in September.

Orders for all big-ticket factory goods fell 4.6 percent, mostly because of a sharp fall in demand for commercial aircraft, a volatile category. Excluding transportation-related goods, orders rose 0.5 percent.

The data suggest that businesses may be loosening their purse strings after more than a year of cutbacks that have weighed on the economy. Business investment spending is down 3.9 percent this year compared with 2015.

SWEDEN-IKEA-SETTLEMENT

Ikea OKs ‘tentative settlement’ in fatal dresser tip over

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ikea, the leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, says “a tentative settlement” has been reached in the case involving three families in the United States whose children died after Ikea chests and dressers tipped over.

Group spokeswoman Johanna Iritz says the settlement is pending a U.S. court approval.

The Philadelphia-based law firm Feldman, Shepherd, Wohlgelernter, Tanner, Weinstock & Dodig LLP that represented the families of killed toddlers had announced a $50 million settlement with Ikea.

The separate accidents happened in 2014 and 2016 with dressers from the MALM line.

In June, Ikea recalled some 8 million dressers and chests, and 21 million other similar models in the United States.

CHINA-US-TRUMP

China says it will cooperate with Trump but warns on Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning that ties with the U.S. will likely see new complications and the only way to maintain a stable relationship is by respecting each other’s “core interests.”

Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s remarks in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, appear to underscore that China’s position on Taiwan is non-negotiable, weeks after President-elect Donald Trump suggested he could re-evaluate U.S. policy on Taiwan.

Trump’s comments on Taiwan, combined with his accusations that China is manipulating its currency and threats of imposing hefty tariffs against Chinese imports, have rattled relations between the world’s two largest economies.

WEIGHT WATCHERS-OPRAH

Oprah Winfrey’s loss is Weight Watchers’ gain

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s loss is Weight Watchers’ gain.

The former talk show host, who bought a nearly 10 percent stake in the weight loss company last year, sent shares soaring today after saying in a new ad that she’s lost more than 40 pounds on the plan, all while eating pasta and tacos.

Shedding pounds is Winfrey’s financial gain as well as Weight Watchers.

The media mogul spent about $43.2 million in October 2015 for 6.4 million shares. In early trading today, that stake was worth about $77 million, as its shares rose 15 percent to $12.12.

But even Oprah has been unable to outpace enormous changes in the weight loss market. Weight Watchers has been facing increasing competition from free apps and technology that tracks food intake and exercise. So far this year, shares of Weight Watchers International Inc. are down 50 percent.

Last week, the New York company announced a new plan that would give subscribers an Apple Watch if they pay $99 and $34.95 a month for 12 months.

RENT-A-CENTER-RACIAL SLURS

Retailer denies suit’s allegations it tolerated racial slurs

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Rent-A-Center, saying the national retailer tolerated racial slurs a manager reportedly used frequently at two of the company’s stores.

The state complaint, filed in Camden Superior Court on Wednesday, requested that Rent-A-Center submit to monitoring by the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights for a period of two years.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says the lawsuit focuses on an assistant manager who frequently used racial slurs when speaking to co-workers at two Rent-A-Center stores in Pennsauken.

The Plano, Texas-based company, which has 2,600 stories, denied the allegations.

The suit states that an African-American employee complained to corporate higher-ups about the Hispanic assistant manager’s conduct, but Rent-A-Center only transferred the manager to a second location where the behavior continued.

IRAN-AIRBUS

Iran finalizes deal for 100 planes from Airbus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Airbus, the European aviation consortium, says it has a firm order from Iran for 100 planes.

The deal comes after Iran made another large airplane purchase from Chicago-based Boeing Co.

The Islamic Republic is rapidly trying to replace and upgrade the country’s aging air fleet following last year’s landmark nuclear deal with world powers and the lifting of international sanctions.

TRADE SECRETS-SENTENCE

Man charged in seed corn theft must pay $425,000 restitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a naturalized U.S. citizen from China who pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to steal seed corn to pay the U.S. companies that made the seed $425,000.

Mo Hailong entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in January. In it, he admitted to the plan that would send stolen Monsanto and DuPont Pioneer seed corn to China, where scientists planned to reproduce its genetic traits.

Monday’s judgment in U.S. District Court in Des Moines ordered Mo to pay each company $212,500 in restitution, as well as forfeit two farms.

He also must report to prison in 90 days to serve his three-year sentence, after which he must report to immigration officials.