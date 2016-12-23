Update on the latest religion news

ISRAEL-CHRISTMAS GREETING

Netanyahu wishes Christians a Merry Christmas

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s leader is wishing the world’s Christians a “Merry Christmas.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recorded his Christmas greetings Wednesday during a visit to the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said he’s “proud of our relations with our Christian brothers and sisters,” and invited them to visit the Jewish state, which he said is “the land of our common heritage.”

The Israeli leader observed that these days the forces “of barbarism that attack all religions attack Christians with particular vehemence.” He said Israel “is the one place in the Middle East that the Christian community not only survives but thrives.”

Christmas and the Jewish Hanukkah season coincide this year, so the Christian embassy’s director gave Netanyahu a dreidel — a spinning top marked with Hebrew letters that’s played with during Hanukkah.

TRUMP-MORMON CHOIR

Mormon Tabernacle Choir to sing at Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The church announced on its website Thursday that the 360-member volunteer choir will sing at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Trump had trouble during the campaign winning over Mormon voters. But the choir’s president, Ron Jarrett, says the group is “honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

Earlier this month, Trump’s inaugural committee announced that “America’s Got Talent” star Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at the ceremony.

AUSTRALIA-CHRISTIAN GROUP-CRASH

Van explodes at headquarters of Australian Christian Lobby

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police say a van carrying gas cylinders exploded after crashing into the headquarters of a Christian lobbying group in Canberra (KAN’-bur-ah).

The driver, a 35-year-old Australian man, was the only person injured in Wednesday night’s explosion, which seriously damaged the van and blew out windows in the two-story building.

Australian Capital Territory police said the driver ignited several gas cylinders that were inside the van, causing the explosion. He then walked to a hospital, where he was in critical condition with serious burns.

Police said that after speaking with the driver they had ruled out any political or religious motive.

But the head of the Australian Christian Lobby said his group has received anonymous threats over the past year because of its opposition to gay marriage and equality for transgender students.

AUSTRALIA-ISLAMIC STATE

Australian police say they prevented Christmas bombing plot

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police in Australia have detained five men suspected of planning a series of Christmas Day bomb attacks in the heart of Melbourne, the country’s second-largest city.

Officials also say the suspects had been inspired by the Islamic State group and planned attacks on Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The arrests came after a truck smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people. A manhunt is underway for the person behind that attack, which prompted increases in security around the world.

Police say two of seven people initially arrested in raids Thursday night and Friday morning in Melbourne — a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — were released without being charged.

GERMANY-CHRISTMAS MARKET

Berlin attack suspect was reportedly videoed at mosque

BERLIN (AP) — German public broadcaster RBB reports that the fugitive suspect in the deadly truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market was seen on surveillance footage visiting a mosque before and after the attack.

RBB reported Thursday that Anis Amri was filmed exiting a mosque in Berlin on Dec. 14 and 15. He was again filmed hours after Monday’s attack, at the same mosque in the capital’s Moabit district.

The mosque was raided by police Thursday, two days after documents naming the 24-year-old Tunisian were found in the cab of the truck that smashed into a Christmas market in the west of the city, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

Separately, the newspaper Tagesspiegel reported Thursday that investigators believe Amri suffered facial cuts in the attack and may still be in Berlin.

VATICAN-POPE

Pope denounces resistance to reform in Christmas greeting

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has denounced the resistance he is encountering in reforming the Vatican bureaucracy, saying some of it is inspired by the devil and that the prelates who work for him must undergo a process of “permanent purification” to serve him and the Catholic Church better.

For the third year in a row, Francis took the Vatican bureaucracy to task in his annual Christmas greeting. He said his reform process isn’t aimed at a superficial face-lift, but rather a profound change in mentality among his collaborators.

He said Thursday: “Dear brothers, it’s not the wrinkles in the church that you should fear, but the stains!”

In 2014, Francis denounced the 15 “spiritual ailments” Vatican bureaucrats suffered. Last year he listed the “catalog of virtues” they should practice.

VATICAN-ORDER OF MALTA

Scandal strikes at ancient Order of Malta over ex-chancellor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named a high-powered commission of inquiry to investigate a scandal involving the former grand chancellor of the Order of Malta, a Catholic religious order that dates from the medieval Crusades.

Albrecht von Boeselager was forcibly removed as grand chancellor this month after the Order of Malta said “an extremely grave and untenable situation” came to light. The order hasn’t provided details, but said the scandal involved von Boeselager’s tenure as the order’s health minister and said he had concealed the problems until an internal investigation uncovered them last year.

The pope named a top Jesuit church lawyer, the Vatican’s former U.N. ambassador to Geneva and senior Order of Malta members to “quickly inform the Holy See” about the scandal.

ISRAEL-DUMPING THE DOUGHNUT

In Israel, an oily Hanukkah treat outlasts a health campaign

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are finding a new campaign by their crusading health minister hard to swallow.

In the name of proper nutrition, Yaakov Litzman has gone on the warpath against the nation’s beloved Hanukkah tradition of gorging on sugar-laden, deep-fried, jam-filled doughnuts.

As head of a powerful ultra-Orthodox political party, Litzman considers himself a guardian of Jewish traditions. But in his other hat, he’s a health-conscious official on a mission to stamp out junk food and child obesity.

Litzman’s two roles have come into conflict with his high-profile call to avoid the high-calorie doughnut, which for most Israelis is as essential to celebrating Hanukkah as lighting the menorah and spinning the dreidel.

The eight-day holiday commemorates ancient miracles and a triumph over oppression. In that spirit, many Israelis are resisting Litzman’s campaign.

MINE DISASTER-ANNIVERSARY

Mine disaster that killed 119 recalled on 65th anniversary

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (AP) — Relatives and friends have gathered in southern Illinois to remember a mine disaster that killed 119 men 65 years ago.

Candles were lit for every victim and names were read Wednesday night at Trinity United Methodist Church in West Frankfort. In 1951, a methane gas explosion occurred at the Orient 2 coal mine in Franklin County. It was to be last shift before Christmas.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that a memorial service is held every five years.

Steve Sawalich, who hosted the service, said the explosion was a “tragedy that forever will be remembered.” Marla Summers says three of her five relatives at the mine died that night. Her grandfather, the mine manager, helped people escape.

NKOREA-ATHEIST CHRISTMAS

Christmas in N. Korea: Lights and trees, but void of Jesus

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — If Santa Claus stops in North Korea this year, he’ll find some trees and lights and might even hear a Christmas song or two. But he won’t encounter even a hint of what Christmas actually means — not under a regime that sees foreign religion a very real threat.

There are almost no practicing Christians in North Korea. But there used to be. And while the trappings of the holiday season they once celebrated haven’t been completely expunged, any connections they had to the birth of Jesus have been thoroughly erased.

Before the advent of ruling Kim regime, North Korea was fertile ground for missionaries and Pyongyang had more Christians than any other city in Korea. It even had a seated Catholic bishop. Most of that presence was erased by the early 1950s.