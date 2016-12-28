Update on the latest religion news

CHINA-VATICAN

China: Open to Vatican talks but Catholics must be patriots

China says it is willing to have constructive dialogue with the Vatican but stresses the importance of patriotism to Beijing and adapting Catholicism to Chinese society.

State media report that religious affairs official Wang Zuo’an made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting of representatives of China’s official Catholic church taking place this week in Beijing.

The director of the State Administration for Religious Affairs said that the Chinese government hoped the Vatican will create favorable conditions for improving relations.

Wang stressed the importance of “pushing ahead with the sinicization of Catholicism.”

The ruling Communist Party has long feared that opposition to its rule could be spread by religious groups. President Xi Jinping has called for religions to adapt to Chinese society, which he termed the “sinicization of religion.”

MUSIC-CHRIS TOMLIN

Christian artist describes his songwriting

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Christian musician Chris Tomlin says songwriting is “like chasing the wind a lot of times. It’s a mystery.”

Tomlin says the inspiration for his songs usually comes to him in pieces which he writes down or sings into his phone.

The Grammy Award-winning artist also says he’s not good at predicting which of his songs will become popular, citing “How Great Is Our God” as an example. Tomlin says “I thought it was just a simple little chorus. Maybe too simple. But wow, was I ever wrong on that.”

Chris Tomlin is among the musicians scheduled to lead worship at next week’s three-day Passion 2017 conference, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of young Christians to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

125-w-36-(Steve Coleman, AP religion editor, with Chris Tomlin, Christian singer and songwriter)–Christian musician Chris Tomlin says songwriting is "like chasing the wind a lot of times. It's a mystery." AP Religion Editor Steve Coleman reports. (27 Dec 2016)

126-a-16-(Chris Tomlin, Christian singer and songwriter, in AP interview)-"wrong on that"-Christian singer and songwriter Chris Tomlin says he often can't tell if a song will become popular. (27 Dec 2016)

127-a-15-(Chris Tomlin, Christian singer and songwriter, in AP interview)-"here it is"-Christian singer and songwriter Chris Tomlin says he doesn't write songs all at once. (27 Dec 2016)

EBOLA-DOCTOR

US doctor who survived Ebola returns to practicing medicine

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A doctor who recovered from the Ebola virus he contracted while working as a missionary in Liberia is now practicing medicine in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Dr. Kent Brantly returned to work about a year ago. He now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network.

Brantly says some patients recognize him from his 2014 battle with Ebola and say they prayed for him.

The 35-year-old Brantly says his health is fine now and he draws on his experience in Liberia to teach the message of caring for others. He says the lesson he tries to preach most is “choosing compassion over fear.”

In Liberia, Brantly worked for nine months as a doctor for the Christian relief agency Samaritan’s Purse.

TRANSGENDER BOY-SCOUTS

8-year-old transgender child is asked to leave Cub Scout pack

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman says her 8-year-old child was kicked out of a church’s Cub Scout troop for being transgender.

The Record newspaper reports that Joe Maldonado joined Pack 87 in Secaucus in October and was asked to leave about a month later.

The pack is hosted by Immaculate Conception Church, but a spokesman for the Newark Roman Catholic Archdiocese said it had nothing to do with the Boy Scouts’ decision.

Joe was born a girl but has identified as male for more than a year. Joe’s mother, Kristie Maldonado, said Joe is accepted as a boy at school and that it was complaints from parents — not fellow Scouts — that led to Joe’s ouster.

Boy Scouts of America spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement that Cub Scout programs are for children identified as boys on their birth certificates. The national Girl Scouts organization, which is not affiliated with the Boy Scouts, has accepted transgender members for years.

FORMER PRIEST DIES-ASSAULT CASE

Former Catholic priest dies before facing sex assault trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Roman Catholic priest who was awaiting trial on sexual assault charges has died.

The Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office says Barry Meehan died of a heart attack on Dec. 8. He was 67.

Meehan pleaded not guilty in 2014 to five counts of first-degree sexual assault on two young men in the late 1980s and early 1990s while he was a priest at parishes in Providence and Cranston.

He resigned as pastor of St. Timothy’s Church in Warwick in 2013 after state police conducted a joint investigation with the Providence Catholic Diocese beginning in 2012. The Vatican removed Meehan from the priesthood last year.

GERMANY-CHRISTMAS MARKET-MENORAH

Son of Israeli killed in market attack lights Berlin menorah

BERLIN (AP) — An Israeli man whose mother was killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market has lit a candle on the 33-foot-tall menorah at the city’s Brandenburg Gate.

Or Elyakim’s mother, Dalia, was one of 12 people killed when a hijacked truck that officials said was driven by Tunisian Anis Amri plowed into the market on Dec. 19. Elyakim’s father, Rami, was seriously injured.

Tuesday was the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. The eight-night celebration commemorates the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BC after its desecration by a pagan ruler.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal of the Jewish Community of Berlin said the city’s ceremonial menorah lighting in the presence of Christians, Jews and Muslims was a way “to bring light over darkness.”

116-r-10-(Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal of the Jewish Community of Berlin, at Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony)–Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, in German, says "This attack was not only against Berlin or Germany, Jews, Christians or Muslims, it was an attack against all of us." (27 Dec 2016)

117-r-04-(Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal of the Jewish Community of Berlin, at Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony)–Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, in German, says "The message of Hanukkah is light defeats darkness." (27 Dec 2016)

STOLEN MENORAH-SAN FRANCISCO

100-pound menorah stolen from San Francisco park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 100-pound brass menorah has been stolen from a San Francisco park.

KNTV reports that the 6-foot-tall menorah was reported as stolen from Washington Square Park on Christmas Day, which also was the first day of Hanukkah this year.

The menorah was the property of the North Beach Chabad, part of a worldwide Orthodox Jewish organization in the Hasidic tradition.

Police say there were no visible signs of anti-Semitism at the site of the theft and that it’s likely the thief wanted to sell the brass for cash.

But North Beach Chabad leader Miryum Mochkin, wife of the Chabad’s rabbi, says she believes the theft is a hate crime.

The Mochkins still held their Hanukkah celebration at the site of the theft and asked attendees to bring their own small menorahs.

CHURCH STATUE DESTROYED

Vandals smash statue outside church in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Louisiana’s Ascension Parish are trying to identify the vandal or vandals who destroyed a large marble statue of Saint Mark in front of a local church.

WBRZ-TV reports that the crime happened sometime between late Christmas night and early Monday morning at St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Father Rubin Reynolds told the station that the statue was valued at $7,000 to $10,000, and had been in front of the Church for 42 years.

Reynolds called the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon to report that the statue had been toppled and smashed into several pieces.

HALAL MARKET ATTACKED

Muslim rights group wants probe of Maine halal store attack

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A national organization that advocates for Muslim civil rights is calling for state and federal investigations of vandalism that targeted a halal market in Portland, Maine.

Police in Portland were looking on Tuesday for someone suspected of using a baseball bat to smash six windows at Ahram Halal Market in the city. Police have said a witness saw a man break the windows late Saturday night.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations says it’s important for authorities to investigate the possibility of anti-Muslim bias as a motivation for the crime.

Police say there was no evidence that anything was taken from the store after the windows were smashed.

SANTA FE ARCHBISHOP-POVERTY

Santa Fe archbishop using ‘Social Gospel’ to fight poverty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates say Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester is forcing New Mexico lawmakers to reconsider various proposals related to fighting poverty in one of the nation’s poorest states.

Less than two years into his tenure, Wester has been outspoken on issues ranging from early childhood education and immigration to income inequality.

He recently called a press conference with other faith leaders to denounce a tax proposal that critics say would unfairly raise grocery prices for low-income families. He hosted an immigration forum earlier this year and criticized the Obama administration for not giving due process to detained migrant children from Central America. He also spoke out against an effort to reinstate New Mexico’s death penalty.

Wester says his activism is rooted in Scripture and the call to defend the poor.

PAKISTAN

Death toll from tainted liquor climbs to 31 in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police and doctors in Pakistan say at least 31 people have died from drinking tainted liquor over the Christmas holiday.

Local police officer Atif Imran Qureshi said dozens of people were transported to hospitals in Punjab province after they consumed contaminated alcohol. He said 19 people died Tuesday, and 12 the day before.

Umair Ahmed, a physician at Allied hospital in the city of Faisalabad, said a dozen more people were still being treated.

Alcohol is mostly prohibited in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but non-Muslims can purchase it from licensed shops. Most poor Christians buy homemade liquor, which is more affordable but causes deaths almost every year.