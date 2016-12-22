Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira return to ‘Today’ as fill-ins Next Story Update on the latest in business:
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Young mother from MTV's…

Young mother from MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ found dead

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 1:01 pm
Share

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A young mother who starred in the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” has died in suburban Philadelphia, a coroner confirmed.

Valerie Fairman, 23, died Wednesday, the Chester County Coroner’s Office said. The cause of death remains under investigation. Police in Coatesville plan to release information on her death later Thursday.

Fairman had been arrested on theft and other charges in recent years and was ordered to inpatient drug or alcohol treatment earlier this year after a parole violation, court records show.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

She was due in court in January after a Dec. 15 traffic stop that led to a resisting arrest charge. A woman who answered the phone at the address listed on court papers said the family did not want to comment Thursday on her death.

Advertisement

She was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner’s office said.

Fairman had appeared in the second season of the show in 2009-2010 when she gave birth to a daughter.

MTV officials in a statement said they were saddened by the news and extended their thoughts and wishes to her family.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Young mother from MTV's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1941: Churchill, Roosevelt meet to discuss WWII

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira return to ‘Today’ as fill-ins Next Story Update on the latest in business: