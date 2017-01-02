Sports Listen

Trending:

OPMDoDPay freeezeTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Averse to Trump, America’s poets fight back with words
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 2 members of R&B…

2 members of R&B band Tower of Power hit by train, injured

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 1:02 am
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two members of the R&B group Tower of Power were hit by a train as they walked across tracks before a scheduled gig in Oakland, California, but both survived.

The group’s manager Jeremy Westby said in a statement Thursday night that drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen are both responsive and being treated at a hospital.

The Oakland Fire Department said earlier that two pedestrians were hit by a passenger train at Jack London Square about 7:30 p.m.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The accident was near Yoshi’s, a jazz club where the group had been scheduled to play two shows Thursday night. Both were canceled.

Advertisement

The group of about a dozen musicians, mostly horns, has been a popular institution in the R&B world since forming in Oakland in 1968.

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 2 members of R&B…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Averse to Trump, America’s poets fight back with words