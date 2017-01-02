Sports Listen

2 years after the hack, Sony CEO Lynton exits for Snap Inc.

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 7:26 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two years after guiding the company through an unprecedented email hack, Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton is leaving the company to become the chairman of the board for Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat.

Sony said Friday that Lynton, a 13-year Sony veteran who led both the music and entertainment group, will stay on for six months to ensure a smooth transition as Sony Corporation’s President and CEO Kazuo Hirai looks for a replacement.

In a statement, Lynton said he had been involved with Snapchat since its early days and is choosing to focus on that company given its recent growth.

Lynton’s highest profile moments during his tenure came in the aftermath of the devastating November 2014 hack, which saw the leak of proprietary information and embarrassing emails in the devastating cyberattack.

Business News Entertainment News
