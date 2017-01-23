Sports Listen

A song goes viral after Women’s March on Washington

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 1:47 pm
A song by a Los Angeles singer-songwriter that was performed by a flash mob of women in pink, pointy-eared hats at the Women’s March on Washington is being heralded as the anthem of the movement.

MILCK , whose real name is Connie Lim, led some two dozen singers Saturday in her song “Quiet,” which is about overcoming physical and sexual abuse. The lyrics include the lines, “A one-woman riot/Oh, I can’t keep quiet.”

Film director Alma Har’el wrote on Facebook that she chanced upon the singers and captured footage of them performing. As of Monday afternoon, her clip had been seen more than 9 million times.

The song is part of a social media campaign for #ICantKeepQuiet, which hopes to raise awareness against abuse of women and minorities.

