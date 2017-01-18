Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Music Review: Delbert McClinton, at 76, brings it once again
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Actor dishing up laughs,…

Actor dishing up laughs, not roast beef, on new NBC show

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 5:13 pm
Share

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nick D’Agosto was truly working for the man before he found success on the small screen.

The 36-year-old actor spent seven years toiling at Arby’s in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, where his father Alan D’Agosto is the fast-food chain’s major franchisee. Starting at 15, D’Agosto worked in his dad’s restaurants and returned during summers when he was attending Marquette University.

“I had a ponytail, and I used to tuck it in my cap,” said D’Agosto, whose close-cropped hair and fresh-faced appearance belies his age. “He put us to work on some greasy dishes. I’ve still got burns on my hands from some fryers, and it was a good lesson.”

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Now, D’Agosto is dishing up laughs in the upcoming NBC series “Trial & Error,” starring John Lithgow and Sherri Shepherd.

Advertisement

Shepherd kidded D’Agosto about not providing any free roast beef to the cast and crew.

“I can get you free Arby’s,” he said at a TV critics gathering on Wednesday. “My dad still sends me gift cards.”

D’Agosto’s TV credits include “Masters of Sex,” ”Gotham” and “Heroes.”

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Actor dishing up laughs,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Music Review: Delbert McClinton, at 76, brings it once again