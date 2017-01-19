Actors, mayors to join inauguration-eve Trump demonstration

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert De Niro, Sally Field and others plan to join the mayors of New York and Minneapolis to rally cities to chart their own course on health care, climate change and other issues during Republican Donald Trump’s administration.

Organizers of the Thursday demonstration, set in New York on the eve of Trump’s presidential inauguration, say they expect thousands of people, including a growing list of actors, musicians and dignitaries. Greenpeace, Planned Parenthood and MoveOn.org are also involved.

Actor Mark Ruffalo says in a statement that communities across the country have the “power to protect people and the environment” and to unite to oppose what participants see as harmful policies Trump may advance.

Demonstrators will gather in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan.

Trump takes office Friday.