Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Alec Baldwin to host…

Alec Baldwin to host ‘SNL’ for record-setting 17th time

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 1:52 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — At the dawn of the Donald Trump administration, “Saturday Night Live’s” own Trump — Alec Baldwin — will be back as the show’s guest host for the 17th time.

The NBC show said Monday that Baldwin will host the Feb. 11 show. Baldwin, who has been portraying Trump on a semi-regular basis this season, has hosted the venerable comedy show more times than any other person.

SNL said that actress Kristen Stewart will debut as a host on the Feb. 4 show.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Alessia Cara will be the musical guest on Stewart’s show, with Ed Sheeran performing on Baldwin’s show.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Alec Baldwin to host…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News