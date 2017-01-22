Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Today in Entertainment History
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Alec Baldwin's Trump wasn't…

Alec Baldwin’s Trump wasn’t on ‘SNL,’ but mock-Putin was

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 1:08 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Alec Baldwin was busy. Maybe “Saturday Night Live” figured viewers had seen plenty of President Donald Trump for real this inauguration weekend.

In any case, Baldwin’s piercing Trump impersonation was absent for Saturday’s edition, making way for cast member Beck Bennett’s shirtless portrayal of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In the NBC show’s cold opening, mock-Putin addressed the audience as if to assure them that Trump’s ascent is his, too.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

“Yesterday, we all made Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States, and today many of you are scared and marching in the streets,” make-believe Putin said, then added, “Relax. I got this.”

Advertisement

“Do I think your president’s perfect?” he went on. “Perhaps not. But don’t worry. I’ll get him there.”

“Remember,” he said consolingly, “we’re in this together.”

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Alec Baldwin's Trump wasn't…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Today in Entertainment History