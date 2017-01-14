Biggest civil case in South by Southwest crash dismissed

Sports Listen

January 14, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has dismissed the largest civil case that had been brought against South by Southwest, the city of Austin and others from victims of a 2014 crash during the music festival that killed four people and injured 20.

The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2jGfsj5 ) the lawsuit had been brought by six plaintiffs, including people injured and family members of those killed.

The lawsuit accused organizers of safety lapses.

Rashad Owens, who crashed into the victims while fleeing police during a traffic stop, was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after being convicted of capital murder.

Trey Crawford, a Dallas attorney who represented victims, said he would appeal.

South by Southwest attorney Peter Kennedy said the festival “has the deepest sympathy for the victims.”

A couple of lawsuits still remain.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

