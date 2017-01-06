Sports Listen

BMI removes Kim Burrell from gospel trailblazers event

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 10:51 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The performing rights organization BMI is the latest group to distance itself from gospel singer Kim Burrell after video surfaced of her referring to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A statement from BMI released Friday said Burrell will no longer be honored and she was pulled from their annual BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music event scheduled for Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

The organization said it wanted the focus to remain on the songwriters and the music.

TV host Ellen DeGeneres also uninvited Burrell from appearing on her show, where she was scheduled to sing “I See Victory” with Pharrell Williams from the soundtrack of the new movie “Hidden Figures.”

Messages seeking comment from Burrell were not immediately returned.

This story corrects that BMI pulled Kim Burrell from the gospel trailblazers event, not that she was asked not to attend.

