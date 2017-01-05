Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Fox News says Tucker Carlson to take Megyn Kelly time slot
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » British bookstore owner slammed…

British bookstore owner slammed for 50 pence ‘browsing fee’

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 11:01 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A British bookshop owner who asks customers for a 50-pence (62-cent) browsing fee has been branded “the bookseller from hell.”

Steve Bloom, who runs second-hand emporium Bloomingdales in Hawes, northern England, says he makes the request to find out whether visitors are serious about buying books, but does not actually collect the money.

John Blackie, chairman of Hawes Parish Council, says he has received more than 20 complaints in the past four years about Bloom’s entry fee and his rudeness.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Blackie said Wednesday that “bookseller from hell” Bloom was harming the reputation of Hawes, a community in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales that he called “very much a friendly town.”

Advertisement

Bloom said the council was overreacting, but acknowledged that he is “not really a people person.”

Topics:
Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » British bookstore owner slammed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Fox News says Tucker Carlson to take Megyn Kelly time slot