Entertainment News

British TV trailer shows Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 1:18 pm
A British TV network has offered the first glimpse of actor Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in an upcoming comedy series.

Sky Arts has released a trailer for its upcoming “Urban Myths” series, which it says looks at “remarkable stories from well-known historical, artistic and cultural figures, which may or may not have happened in real life.”

In the preview, Fiennes is shown wearing Jackson’s signature hat while seated in a car driven by Elizabeth Taylor, who is played by Stockard Channing. The network says one episode will detail a supposed road trip taken by Jackson, Taylor and Marlon Brando in 2001.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

The casting of Fiennes, who is white, as Jackson was criticized when it was announced. Fiennes defended himself to The Associated Press last year, saying the project doesn’t promote stereotyping.

Entertainment News Media News U.S. News
