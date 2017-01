Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 15-21

Jan. 15: Actress Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me In St. Louis”) is 79. Actress Andrea Martin is 70. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 60. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 52. Actor James Nesbitt (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 52. Singer Lisa Lisa of Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam is 50. Actor Chad Lowe is 49. Actress Regina King is 46. Actor Eddie Cahill (“CSI: New York”) is 39. Rapper Pitbull is 36. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 32. Actress Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” ”Once Upon A Time”) is 31. Electronic musician Skrillex is 29.

Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 83. Singer Barbara Lynn is 75. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 74. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 73. Country singer Jim Stafford is 73. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 69. Actress-dancer Debbie Allen is 67. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 58. Singer Sade is 58. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 55. Actor David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) is 49. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” ”The Drew Carey Show”) is 46. Actor Richard T. Jones (“Judging Amy”) is 45. Supermodel Kate Moss is 43. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) is 37. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 37. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 36. Actress Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 32.

Jan. 17: Actress Betty White is 95. Actor James Earl Jones is 86. Talk-show host Maury Povich is 78. Singer Chris Montez is 75. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 72. Actress Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 70. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 69. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 64. Singer Steve Earle is 62. Singer Paul Young is 61. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 60. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 58. Actor Jim Carrey is 55. Actor Denis O’Hare (“American Horror Story,” ”True Blood,” ”Garden State”) is 55. Actor Joshua Malina is 51. Singer Shabba Ranks is 51. Drummer Jon Wysocki (Staind) is 49. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Lost”) is 48. DJ Tiesto is 48. Musician Kid Rock is 46. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“The Night Shift,” ”Six Feet Under”) is 42. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel (“Saw” and “Insidious” movies) is 40. Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is 37. Singer Ray J is 36. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 35. DJ Calvin Harris is 33. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 31. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” ”Entourage”) is 29. Actress Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 20.

Jan. 18: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 76. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 64. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 62. Country singer-actor Mark Collie (“Nashville”) is 61. Actor Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” ”The Other Boleyn Girl”) is 57. Actress Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 53. Comedian Dave Attell (“Insomniac”) is 52. Actor Jesse L. Martin (“Law and Order”) is 48. Rapper DJ Quik is 47. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 46. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 43. Actor Derek Richardson (“Men in Trees”) is 41. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother,” ”Freaks and Geeks”) is 37. Singer-actress Samantha Mumba is 34.

Advertisement

Jan. 19: Actress Tippi Hedren is 87. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 75. Actress Shelley Fabares is 73. Country singer Dolly Parton is 71. TV chef Paula Deen is 70. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 66. Singer Dewey Bunnell of America is 65. Actress Katey Sagal is 63. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 62. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue of UB40 is 60. Singer Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe is 49. Singer Trey Lorenz is 48. Actor Shawn Wayans (“White Chicks,” ”Scary Movie”) is 46. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 46. Actress Drea de Matteo is 45. Comedian Frank Caliendo (“Frank TV,” ”Mad TV”) is 43. Actor Drew Powell (“Gotham”) is 41. Actress Bitsie Tulloch (“Grimm”) is 36. Actress Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) is 35. Rapper Mac Miller is 25.

Jan. 20: Comedian Arte Johnson is 88. Singer Eric Stewart (10cc, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders) is 72. Director David Lynch is 71. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 70. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 65. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 65. TV host Bill Maher is 61. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 59. Actor James Denton (“Desperate Housewives”) is 54. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 52. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 52. Actor Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) is 51. Actress Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) is 50. Singer Edwin McCain is 47. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 47. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 46. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 38. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 33. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 32. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 31. Actor Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”) is 30.

Jan. 21: Actress Ann Wedgeworth (“Evening Shade”) is 83. Opera singer Placido Domingo is 76. Singer Mac Davis is 75. Actress Jill Eikenberry is 70. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 70. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 67. Actor Robby Benson is 61. Actress Geena Davis is 61. Actress Charlotte Ross (“NYPD Blue”) is 49. Actress Karina Lombard (“The L Word”) is 48. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 47. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 47. Singer Cat Power is 45. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 44. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 41. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 38.