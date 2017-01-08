Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Trump celeb crew awaits his turn in spotlight, and their own
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Columnist Nat Hentoff dies…

Columnist Nat Hentoff dies at 91

By HILLEL ITALIE January 8, 2017 5:10 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Free-thinking author and columnist Nat Hentoff has died.

His son, Tom Hentoff, said his father died on Saturday from natural causes at his Manhattan apartment. He was 91.

Hentoff was a Village Voice contributor and columnist for 50 years and also wrote for The New Yorker, The New York Times, Down Beat and the Wall Street Journal. His more than 25 books included jazz and First Amendment works, novels and memoirs.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

A bearded, scholarly figure, Hentoff was as likely to write a column about fiddler Bob Wills as a dissection of the Patriot Act, and to have his name appear in the liberal Voice as the conservative Washington Times.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Columnist Nat Hentoff dies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Trump celeb crew awaits his turn in spotlight, and their own