Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Today in Entertainment History
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Dick Clark Productions rejects…

Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey’s sabotage claim

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY January 2, 2017 12:39 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Dick Clark Productions is hitting back against Mariah Carey’s claim it sabotaged her live performance on its “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special.

Carey’s disaster during the annual New Year’s Eve special made international headlines: The superstar vocally stumbled through her short set in Times Square, failing to sing for most of it despite a pre-recorded track of her songs playing in the background.

Carey was visibly upset during the performance and afterward tweeted “(expletive) happens.”

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Carey representative Nicole Perna blames technical difficulties. In an interview with Billboard she said Dick Clark Productions hampered Carey’s performance and “set her up to fail.”

Advertisement

The production company calls such claims “absurd.”

Topics:
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Dick Clark Productions rejects…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Today in Entertainment History