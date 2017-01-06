Digibro: From stocking shelves to running a YouTube channel

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 4:35 am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has gone from stocking shelves at Target to being a self-employed internet entrepreneur.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2hXvI13) that Conrad Collins runs the YouTube channel Digibro. It focuses on Japanese animation, otherwise known as anime, and boasts more than 260,000 subscribers.

The majority of the Virginia Beach man’s income comes from viewer donations. They visit the site to hear the latest news, trends and analysis of Anime film and television shows.

Collins was still stocking shelves in 2013 when he bought video equipment to start Digibro. The 25-year-old high school graduate has since uploaded more than 1,600 videos.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

