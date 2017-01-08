Emma Stone dedicates ‘La La Land’ win to fellow dreamers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Like the aspiring actress she plays in the ebullient musical “La La Land,” Emma Stone on Sunday dedicated her first ever Golden Globe Award to the dreamers and creatives who’ve ever been shut down.

In what was a Globes sweep for “La La Land,” Stone beat out heavyweights like Annette Bening for “20th Century Women” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins” in the category. On her way up to the stage, she hugged director Damien Chazelle and co-star Ryan Gosling, both of whom had already picked up wins for the film, pausing to kiss Natalie Portman on the cheek before taking the mic.

Stone said that she moved to Los Angeles 13 years ago this week and thanked her mom, dad and brother for supporting her throughout her journey. She’s been nominated for the Golden Globes twice before, in 2014 for her supporting role in “Birdman” and in 2010 for her breakout role in the teen comedy “Easy A.”

Stone made her speech about everyone else — the producers and distributor Lionsgate for “taking a chance on this guy Damien Chazelle who said he wanted to make a modern musical,” co-star Gosling for “being the best partner a girl could ask for” and choreographer Mandy Moore for her “brilliance and patience.”

“This is a film for dreamers,” Stone said. “For any creative person who has had a door slammed in their face, metaphorically or literally … I share this with you.”