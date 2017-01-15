Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump’s tweets
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Festival honors disabled Maryland…

Festival honors disabled Maryland man who died in custody

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 6:02 pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A film festival in Annapolis this weekend is honoring a disabled Maryland man who died from asphyxiation in 2013 when three sheriff’s deputies tried to forcibly remove him from a movie theater.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2jmepYV ) the Ethan Saylor Memorial Film Festival features works created by or about people with Down syndrome. It runs through Sunday.

Saylor, who had Down syndrome, was handcuffed after he watched “Zero Dark Thirty” and tried to stay for a second viewing without purchasing another ticket. The death was ruled a homicide, but the deputies weren’t charged.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Saylor’s mother, Patti Saylor, says she misses him terribly and still struggles with his death. He would have turned 30 this year.

Advertisement

Among the films shown was a documentary about Saylor’s death and his family’s efforts to push for reforms in police interactions with disabled people.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Topics:
Entertainment News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Festival honors disabled Maryland…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump’s tweets