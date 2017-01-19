Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Stars of ‘Hidden Figures’ among SAG Awards presenters
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Fifth Harmony makes quartet…

Fifth Harmony makes quartet debut at People’s Choice

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 6:15 am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fifth Harmony has made its debut as a quartet at the People’s Choice Awards in the group’s first performance since Camila Cabello’s departure last month.

The girl group performed their biggest hit, “Work From Home,” on the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Each member got their share of the spotlight with their name shown on the big screen above the stage while singing their solo verse.

DJ Khaled presented the foursome with their second straight favorite group award after their set.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Cabello left Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career in December.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Fifth Harmony makes quartet…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Stars of ‘Hidden Figures’ among SAG Awards presenters