Former copyright office head to run publishing trade group

By HILLEL ITALIE January 12, 2017 8:33 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of the U.S. Copyright Office, whose ouster last fall angered many in the arts world, has been chosen to lead the book publishers’ trade group.

Maria A. Pallante will become president and CEO of the Association of American Publishers, beginning next Wednesday. She will succeed Tom Allen, a former congressman from Maine, who is stepping down after nearly eight years. In announcing her appointment Thursday, the AAP cited Pallante for her “distinguished record of government service.”

Pallante, 52, was abruptly removed in October from the copyright office by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Don Henley of the Eagles was among those criticizing Hayden, and praising Pallante as a strong defender of copyright protection. She had served as the U.S. Register of Copyrights since 2011.

Business News Entertainment News
