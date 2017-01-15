Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story Love it or hate it, people have opinions on the circus Next Story Vietnam doc makes Ken Burns, Trent Reznor partners
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Get Smart' actor Dick…

‘Get Smart’ actor Dick Gautier dead at 85

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 3:37 pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Dick Gautier, who gained fame playing an Elvis-like singer in the Broadway musical “Bye Bye Birdie” and went on to play Hymie the Robot on TV’s “Get Smart,” has died. He was 85.

His daughter Denise tells the Hollywood Reporter that Gautier died Friday at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles County.

Gautier, who started out as a standup comic, was nominated for a Tony for his stage turn as Conrad Birdie.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

In addition to his popular role on “Get Smart,” Gautier appeared in films including “Divorce, American Style,” ”Billy Jack Goes To Washington” and “Fun With Dick And Jane.”

Advertisement

Gautier, who was also a cartoonist, worked as a voice actor for cartoons including “Transformers” and “Smurfs.”

He is survived by three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Topics:
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Get Smart' actor Dick…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story Love it or hate it, people have opinions on the circus Next Story Vietnam doc makes Ken Burns, Trent Reznor partners