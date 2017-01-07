Sports Listen

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 8:55 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — President Barack Obama

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Defense Secretary Ash Carter; Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President-elect Donald Trump; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reince Preibus, incoming chief of staff to Trump; Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Conway

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Preibus; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

The Associated Press

