Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — President Barack Obama
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Defense Secretary Ash Carter; Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President-elect Donald Trump; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reince Preibus, incoming chief of staff to Trump; Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Conway
“Fox News Sunday” — Preibus; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.