Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 3:06 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reince Priebus, incoming chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah

___

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

NBC’s “Meet the Press” —Priebus; Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President-elect Mike Pence; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Denis McDonough, chief of staff to President Barack Obama; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pence; CIA Director John Brennan

The Associated Press

