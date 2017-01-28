Sports Listen

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:21 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; White House press secretary Sean Spicer; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to President Donald Trump; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Priebus; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

