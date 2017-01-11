Sports Listen

Hagerstown detailing plans to dredge City Park lake

By master January 11, 2017 4:07 am
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Officials in Hagerstown are holding a public meeting to talk about plans for dredging the lake at City Park near the center of the community.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts inside City Park.

Spokeswoman Erin Anderson says in a statement that the seven-acre lake will be dredged this winter to reduce a buildup of silt.

She says the lake won’t be drained. Instead, an excavator will scoop silt from the lakebed and transfer it to a barge. Then it will be trucked away.

Anderson says the process will remove 18,000 cubic yards of sediment, or 1,600 truckloads.

She says the material will be used as daily cover at the Washington County landfill.

