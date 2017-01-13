Sports Listen

Hagerstown seeking photos, sculpture proposals for art trail

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 5:24 am
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The city of Hagerstown is asking photographers and sculptors to submit proposals for works to be displayed along an art walk that will be dedicated in June.

Spokeswoman Erin Anderson says in a statement that the photographs, showing faces of local residents, will be displayed along two sections of the half-mile trail between City Park and the downtown Arts and Entertainment District. A mock-up image of the trail shows a total of about two dozen photographs.

Anderson says the city also plans to install two permanent, outdoor sculptures appealing to audiences of all ages from an artist or artists who live or work within 75 miles of Hagerstown.

Submission information is available on the city website , www.hagerstownmd.org .

Entertainment News
