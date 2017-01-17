Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Previous Story ‘Momentous changes’ push back release for Ivanka Trump book
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Hip-hop podcast host charged…

Hip-hop podcast host charged in fatal NYC concert shooting

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 8:02 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A hip-hop podcast host has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular New York City concert venue last year that left a rapper’s bodyguard dead and two people wounded.

Thirty-one-year-old Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone, was charged Monday on a federal weapons possession charge tied to the May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan just before the rapper T.I. was to perform.

A federal complaint states that DNA supposedly belonging to Campbell was found on the trigger, hand grip and magazine of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave, also known as Roland Collins, was wounded, along with a friend. Collins’ bodyguard was fatally shot.

Advertisement

Campbell, host of the popular podcast Tax Season, was said to be feuding with Collins at the time.

Phone and email messages left for an attorney believed to be representing Campbell were not immediately returned early Tuesday.

Topics:
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Hip-hop podcast host charged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Entertainment News

Previous Story ‘Momentous changes’ push back release for Ivanka Trump book