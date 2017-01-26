Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » India.Arie defends Chrisette Michele's…

India.Arie defends Chrisette Michele’s inaugural performance

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:28 am
Share

India.Arie is defending Chrisette Michele’s decision to sing at an inaugural ball for President Donald Trump.

Arie says in an open letter posted on TwitLonger on Wednesday that she “never” would have performed at the ceremony herself. But she says Michele shouldn’t be “shouted down or abused” for doing so. She chalks up Michele’s decision to take part to a “career misstep.”

Director Spike Lee wrote ahead of the inaugural last week that he was considering using Michele’s “Black Girl Magic” in his upcoming Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It” but won’t anymore because of her performance.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Michele responded to the controversy with a poem on Instagram this week, denouncing her critics’ “hateful words.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » India.Arie defends Chrisette Michele's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended